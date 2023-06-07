The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 420,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,839,689 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,212,809. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

