The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stake Decreased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $134,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,356. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

