The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.54. 1,846,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,057,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.