The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
ED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.
Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.54. 1,846,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,057,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.