The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.9 %

GS stock traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,798. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

