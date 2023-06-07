The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. 2,763,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,201. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

