The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.66. 1,605,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $301.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.13 and a 200 day moving average of $305.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

