The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,564,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,190,000 after buying an additional 81,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,649. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares valued at $1,946,233. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

