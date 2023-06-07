The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.08. 969,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,214. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

