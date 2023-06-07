The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 682,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

