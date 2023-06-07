The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.32 and a 12 month high of C$96.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

