The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,468,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $822,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420,978. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

