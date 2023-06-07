The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 101,107 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.42. 4,487,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401,502. The company has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

