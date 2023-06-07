The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $35.42 Average PT from Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

