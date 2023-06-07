ThetaDrop (TDROP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140,750.55

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and $140,750.55 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

