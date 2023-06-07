Tigress Financial Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $182.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,404,475 shares of company stock worth $2,188,792,473 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

