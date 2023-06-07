Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 148,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.