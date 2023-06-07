Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

