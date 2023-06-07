Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 112,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average daily volume of 62,038 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $7.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. 16,726,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,408. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $959,026. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,659,000 after buying an additional 368,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

