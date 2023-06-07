Transat A.T. (TRZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$667.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.50 million.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$4.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRZ shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

