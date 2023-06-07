TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $1,375,830.30 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

