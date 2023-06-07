Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Holdings Cut by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 21,450.3% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 81,511 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $1,383,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 70.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TY opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

