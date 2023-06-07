TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 925.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

