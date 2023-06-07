TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 93977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.