Truist Financial Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $63.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 3,932,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,517. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

