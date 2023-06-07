UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in UGI by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in UGI by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

UGI Price Performance

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s payout ratio is -49.15%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.