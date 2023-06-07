UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 8,037,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,513,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

UiPath Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

