Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,201,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109,398 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,077,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,970. The firm has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.91. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

