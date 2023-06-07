UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Raises Dividend to $1.88 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $28.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.55. 656,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.17. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $454.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

