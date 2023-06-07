UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $485.16. 1,360,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

