Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 4.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 7,923,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,321,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,404 in the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

