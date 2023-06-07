Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE UBA opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 52.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.