USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.65 billion and $4.55 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001337 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 28,656,894,598 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
