Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 5,300 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,323,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 528,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,963. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

