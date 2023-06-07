Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.73 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.7 %

DFS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

