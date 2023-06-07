Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.48. 1,633,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

