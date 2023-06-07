Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

