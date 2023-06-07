Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 31,166 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, hitting $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,687. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

