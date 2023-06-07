Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,400 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,253,000 after buying an additional 3,226,842 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 7,788,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,257. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -279.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

