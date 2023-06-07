Utah Retirement Systems Sells 465 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.