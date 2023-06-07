Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,841.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after buying an additional 384,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,300,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

