Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Forefront Analytics LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 4,075,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,307. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

