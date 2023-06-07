Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,750,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,614 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $283,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,735,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,922,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. 5,065,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,402. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.