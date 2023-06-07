Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,670 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.55. 104,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,164. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $273.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

