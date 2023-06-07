Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,038,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 636,886 shares.The stock last traded at $74.14 and had previously closed at $74.09.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

