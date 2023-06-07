Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 782,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,919. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

