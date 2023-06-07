Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.54. 769,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

