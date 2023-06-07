Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 48,706 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 401,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average is $190.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
