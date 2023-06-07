Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $931,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,883,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.90. The stock has a market cap of $297.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

