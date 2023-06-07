Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,976. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

