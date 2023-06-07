Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,397,000 after acquiring an additional 119,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,824. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $293.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $201.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.